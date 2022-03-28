4-year-old child killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A four-year-old child was killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Boerne, a city official said.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 539.

The main lanes of EB I-10 between North Main Street and Johns Road are expected to remain closed for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

A Boerne spokesperson said the adult female driver lost control of her SUV and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

There were three children in the SUV — an infant, a 2-year-old child, and a 4-year-old child.

All of the children were ejected during the crash, and investigators said they may not have been properly restrained in child safety seats.

The 4-year-old died at the scene. The woman and two surviving children were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

