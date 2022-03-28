85º

LIVE

Local News

4-year-old child killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Boerne

Three children were ejected during the crash, a Boerne spokesperson said

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Boerne, Kendall County, traffic
Boerne Police Department Traffic Alert (Boerne Police Department)

BOERNE, Texas – A four-year-old child was killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Boerne, a city official said.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 539.

The main lanes of EB I-10 between North Main Street and Johns Road are expected to remain closed for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

A Boerne spokesperson said the adult female driver lost control of her SUV and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

There were three children in the SUV — an infant, a 2-year-old child, and a 4-year-old child.

All of the children were ejected during the crash, and investigators said they may not have been properly restrained in child safety seats.

The 4-year-old died at the scene. The woman and two surviving children were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email