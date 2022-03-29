74º

Local News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 281 on far North Side identified

Medical examiner is still determining cause of death

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Police say a man was killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 281 near Evans Road on March 28, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who died Monday following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 281 on the city’s far North Side.

Velton Maurice Washington, 47, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said Washington was traveling northbound on Highway 281 when he veered off the road and hit a metal guardrail. The collision sent his vehicle back across all five lanes of the highway, where it hit a concrete barrier.

The medical examiner is still determining his exact cause of death.

