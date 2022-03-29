Home on East Side collapses during early morning fire

A home on the East Side collapsed on Tuesday morning when it went up in flames and became the latest in a string of house fires in the area.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Omaha St., near South Hackberry, at 5:25 a.m.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The house has since collapsed and the flames are ongoing because of a gas line, according to SAFD.

CPS Energy will need to dig under the street to cut off that gas line.

At this time it is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started and it is unknown if the house was abandoned or under construction.

The fire spread to a home next door, but firefighters were able to contain it.

Arson investigators were called to the scene as this is the latest in a string of fires on the East Side. SAFD said they aren’t ruling anything out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

