Road barricades near Saint Mary’s Street to begin Thursday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

There will be fewer places to park near St. Mary's strip on Thursday. San Antonio police plan to put several barricades to close off nearby neighborhoods.

SAN ANTONIO – There will be limited access to vehicles in the area surrounding the North St. Mary’s Street strip starting Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

Vehicle access to streets immediately surrounding the St. Mary’s Street stip will be limited to only residents from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, March 31, through Sunday, April 3.

Tobin Hill residents may start to see improvements after their complaints about crime, parking and trash. Sixteen of the 19 businesses along the St. Mary’s strip voluntarily agreed to make some changes to their operating hours, entry age and pricing for drinks in order to limit problems after their bars close.

Police encourage drivers to plan ahead and an alternative route if they plan to travel through the area.

See a full list of closures in the map below or by clicking here.

