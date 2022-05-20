94º

SAPD Chief William McManus tests positive for COVID-19

McManus said he has mild symptoms

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.

The police chief posted the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

He’s the second community leader to announce a positive COVID result Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also said he’s symptomatic and positive for the coronavirus.

McManus thanked the San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood and SAFD for taking care of him.

“... a special thank you to Fire Engineer Brian Lodge, who stayed with me through the whole process,” McManus said, presumably referring to getting tested for the illness.

McManus said his symptoms are mild and said he’s recovering at home.

The chief was still performing his duties as late as Tuesday when he attended a Click-it-or-Ticket event at the Tobin Center.

