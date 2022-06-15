94º

Wanted murder suspect in custody, according to Atascosa County sheriff

Luis Daniel Rodriguez was taken into custody in Bee County

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Bee County
Luis Daniel Rodriguez, reportedly traveling south on Highway 16 in Jourdanton on a bicycle. (Jourdanton Police Department)

BEE COUNTY, Texas – Wanted murder suspect, Luis Daniel Rodriguez, is now in custody, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Rodriguez, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday in Bee County without incident.

Police received a “credible tip” last week that Rodriguez, 44, was seen riding a bike on Highway 16 and traveling south from Jourdanton to Freer.

“AT NO TIME was anyone ever able to confirm this subject was actually in the area and that stretch of highway was thoroughly and constantly patrolled,” police said in a Facebook post on June 7. “Out of an abundance of caution the public was notified to be on the lookout for this individual.”

Jourdanton Chief of Police Eric Kaiser told KSAT that there is a warrant out for Rodriguez’s arrest from Freer police but that his actual location was unknown when police alerted the public to be on the lookout.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

