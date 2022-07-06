Frio County Sheriff’s Office issues safety alert after apparent cocaine deaths

More than $1 million in narcotic seizures so far this year, BCSO says

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – An alert from the Frio County Sheriff’s Office says that over the last few days they have received multiple emergency calls due to what appear to be illegal drug overdoses.

The sheriff’s office posted an alert to Facebook on Monday.

The alert urges anyone in possession of cocaine to dispose of it immediately, as it appears there is a particular batch being sold and consumed that is causing death.

The sheriff’s office said they are trying to track down the source of the illegal drugs.

They ask if you have any information, to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-334-3311.