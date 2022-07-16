Police line do not cross belt. Taken on Uber'lpse Berlin 2009.

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin.

Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy.

McMahon was reported missing on June 19 after she was last seen off of Old Loop 173.

A resident in the nearby Bandera Pass subdivision noticed skeletal remains near his property on July 3 and called the police, the newspaper previously reported.

Another woman who recently disappeared, 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins, has not been located. She was last seen walking on PR 37 on April 22.

Both McMahon and Tompkins are from Lakehills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Department at 830-796-4323.

