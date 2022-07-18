3 residents displaced after apartment fire on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people have been displaced following an apartment fire on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Calgary Drive, not far from South General McMullen and John F. Kennedy High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found light smoke showing from a two-story apartment building. They managed to knock down the fire quickly without incident.

Fire officials said the fire started in a second story unit and got up into the attic and then spread quickly across the building. Only three units were occupied, with one person in each unit, firefighters said. They all made it safely out.

The three residents were displaced from their homes. The property owner is now helping to accommodate the displaced residents, fire officials said.

A fire investigation team is looking for the cause of the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $200,000 firefighters said.