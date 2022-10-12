Evo Entertainment Group will be first-ever presenting partner of San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday announced the extension of its partnership with Evo Entertainment Group as the official cinema and entertainment center of the Spurs, according to a press release.

EVO will become the first-ever presenting partner of the Spurs Hype Squad.

The Hype Squad, the Spurs co-ed entertainment team, energizes the crowd with on-the-court freestyle shows, high-energy routines, and interactive fan engagement during home games, in addition to having a strong presence in the community, the release said.

“We have tremendous respect for EVO and how they continue to invest in strengthening our community,” said Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “EVO has deep roots in the Central and South Texas areas, and we are proud to continue this partnership with them to engage our Spurs fans in new and innovative ways.”

Evo has partnered with the NBA team since 2019 and continues to grow and invest in the community. The group will open a new location in San Antonio’s South Park in the summer of 2023, the release said.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with the San Antonio Spurs,” said Marissa Blomstrom, Chief Marketing Officer for EVO Entertainment Group. “Aligning with organizations that are at the forefront of culture is incredibly important to us.”

As the presenting partner, EVO will have logo placement on Hype Squad collateral, such as headbands, wearables, and jackets, and they’ll have a presence on Hype Squad’s Instagram account.

Additionally, Evo will be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center, along with in-game promotions and in-arena activations during Spurs home games.