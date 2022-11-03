Robb Elementary families gather at cemetery for Dia de los Muertos

As the sun began to set on Dia De Los Muertos, families of the Robb Elementary victims gathered at their ofrendas as the sounds of a mariachi band rang out.

UVALDE, Texas – As the sun began to set on Dia de los Muertos, families of the 21 Robb Elementary victims gathered at their ofrendas as the sounds of a mariachi band rang out.

Caitlyne Gonzales, 10, brought her best friend, Jackie, homemade pancakes, they were something Caitlyne’s mom made for her.

At Eva Mireles’ grave, her husband and daughter made her an altar with pictures, birds like she had on their Christmas tree, and diamonds.

For many of these families, it’s their first time celebrating Dia de los Muertos. Together they marched, honoring each altar and holding pictures of the departed.

The families came together to mourn, pray, love, and most importantly to remember the 19 students and two teachers whose lives were taken at Robb Elementary.

