71º

LIVE

Local News

Robb Elementary families gather at cemetery for Dia de los Muertos

21 ofrendas fill the Hillcrest Cemetery as the Robb Elementary families gather to grieve

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Ofrenda, Dia De Los Muertos, Graves
As the sun began to set on Dia De Los Muertos, families of the Robb Elementary victims gathered at their ofrendas as the sounds of a mariachi band rang out.

UVALDE, Texas – As the sun began to set on Dia de los Muertos, families of the 21 Robb Elementary victims gathered at their ofrendas as the sounds of a mariachi band rang out.

Caitlyne Gonzales, 10, brought her best friend, Jackie, homemade pancakes, they were something Caitlyne’s mom made for her.

At Eva Mireles’ grave, her husband and daughter made her an altar with pictures, birds like she had on their Christmas tree, and diamonds.

For many of these families, it’s their first time celebrating Dia de los Muertos. Together they marched, honoring each altar and holding pictures of the departed.

The families came together to mourn, pray, love, and most importantly to remember the 19 students and two teachers whose lives were taken at Robb Elementary.

Uziyah “Uzi” Garcia

Jayce Carmelo Luevenos

Xavier Lopez

Makenna Lee Elrod

Layla Salazar

Maranda Mathis

Nevaeh Bravo

Jose Manuel Flores Jr.

Tess Marie Mata

Rojelio Torres

Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia

Eliahna A. Torres

Annabell Guadelupe Rodriguez

Jackie Cazares

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Amerie Jo Garza

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio

Alithia Ramirez

Eva Mireles

Irma Garcia

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email