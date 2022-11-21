45º

Film festival to benefit local pet rescue organizations starts Friday

Animalis Fabula Film Festival will benefit seven nonprofit organizations

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Puppy Sitting On Green Grass. (Ryhor Bruyeu (Grisha Bruev), Ryhor Bruyeu (Grisha Bruev))

SAN ANTONIOThe World Animal Awareness Society and WA2S Films have come together to support local animal rescues in San Antonio through the Animalis Fabula Film Festival.

The film festival begins Friday and ends on Sunday and will take place at the Blue Star Arts Complex on 1414 South Alamo Street.

The event will benefit the following seven nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Local non-profit organizations that the event will help include:

  • God’s Dogs Rescue
  • Paws in Prison
  • K9SWAT
  • Bears Etc.
  • Friends of Guadalupe
  • Footbridge Foundation
  • Alamo City Furry Invasion

The festival will feature over 45 animal films from around the world.

An event schedule and tickets to the festival can be found online.

