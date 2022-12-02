Police ask for help identifying aggravated sexual assault suspect

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated sexual assault that occurred on the city’s East Side.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a suspect approached the victim’s residence around 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 near the corner of Morningview and Amanda streets.

The suspect spoke to the victim before forcing his way inside her home where he pointed a gun at the victim.

Police said the suspect then started to physically and sexually assault the victim before she was able to escape.

The suspect fled the location in a black four-door Nissan, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that could identify and locate the suspect responsible for the aggravated sexual assault.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be called in at 210-224-STOP(7867) or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).