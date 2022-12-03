Woman hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that ran a red light, according to San Antonio police.

A 25-year-old woman was walking across E. Commerce in a marked crosswalk with a white walk signal. As she began to cross the westbound lanes, a white Toyota Corolla ran the red signal light and collided with the woman, according to SAPD.

The woman was knocked down and ended up underneath the front bumper of the car.

Several individuals pulled the woman out from underneath the car, and the driver stopped to check on the woman.

The driver provided his name, then fled the crash scene, said SAPD.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by a friend in stable condition.

When the driver of the Corolla is found, he will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid- Moving.