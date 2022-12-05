73º

Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation

Victims were found in a trailer in the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail on Northwest Side

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate a suspected case of human smuggling at a trailer home park in the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was being held against their will.

As officers were questioning a man at the scene, six people exited a trailer home and said they were being detained against their will by armed individuals. The six victims spoke Spanish and told officers they were from Honduras and El Salvador.

Police believe they uncovered a human smuggling operation and called Homeland Security Investigations to assist.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody by SAPD at the scene. Police are looking for a third person who fled the area in a black vehicle. SAPD officers attempted to pull that driver over near the scene but the driver did not stop but continued to the 6400 block of Huebner Road where he got out of the car and ran away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

