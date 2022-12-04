56º

Wrecker driver injured after bullet strikes windshield on I-37, San Antonio police says

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday on I-37.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Wrecker driver injured after bullet strikes windshield on I-37, SAPD says. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A wrecker driver was injured after a bullet struck his windshield on the highway, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the driver was on his way to help at a crash when a bullet hit his windshield. He then pulled over on East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue to ask for help as he could not see due to glass injuries.

Officers at the scene said the glass from the windshield had cut the driver.

Once located, the suspect will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

