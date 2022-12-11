3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard.

Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when a Ford F150 traveling southbound veered into the northbound lanes, crashing into the Sienna. The crash then caused the Toyota Sienna to strike a Chevrolet Suburban.

The 52-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The first passenger of the man’s car was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The second passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said SAPD.

SAPD evaluated the driver of the Ford F150, but they did not appear to be intoxicated or under the influence.

This is an ongoing investigation.