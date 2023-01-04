Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road.

According to police, the male driver was traveling at a high-rate of speed and for an unknown reason crashed his vehicle into the wall of the highway. Firefighters had to extract the man from his vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, with minor injuries. He’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.