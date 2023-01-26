The San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant continues to impact lives

SAN ANTONIO – The search for Fiesta royalty is underway, with the 53rd annual San Antonio Queen of Soul pageant taking place this week.

The event is happening Friday at the Carver Community Center, located at 226 North Hackberry Street.

This year’s theme is “Steppin’ Out and Steppin’ Up.”

“We want the young ladies, the five beautiful young ladies, our contestants, to step out of their comfort zone and step up to their future potential,” Jo Betsy Booker, President of San Antonio Queen of Soul, Inc. said.

The Queen of Soul pageant started in 1968 and Booker said it’s about inclusivity.

The contestants go through extensive training and learn everything from etiquette to finances.

The current San Antonio Queen of Soul, Dailyn Mann, says she has learned a lot in the role.

“It’s been an opportunity to network and meet new people and also get in touch with my community,” Mann said.

And Mann has a message for this year’s contestants.

“I know that you will do great. Keep at it. Take a breath. Do your thang,” Mann said.