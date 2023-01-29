SAPD: Woman injured after fight outside dancehall ends in gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight outside a Northeast dancehall ended in gunfire, leaving one woman injured, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said officers were first dispatched to the location for shots fired.

Security at the dance hall told officials there was a large fight in the parking lot, and one man fired a handgun into the ground to break up the fight.

SAPD received a second call at a different location.

A 20-year-old woman told officials she was at the dancehall when she saw the man fire the gun into the ground and left home.

The woman told officers when she got home, she noticed she was bleeding, and that called for help.

EMS responded to the scene, and she is in stable condition.