E-bike sales growing. So is concern about fires.

As the number of E-bikes has grown, so has the number of battery fires, some of which are fatal.

In December 2021, the New York City Fire Department said a battery from an electric bike was the cause of a fatal apartment fire in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. One man died, and two children had to cling to an exterior pipe to escape.

The following year, the fire department attributed 202 fires, 142 injuries, and six deaths to electric bike or electric scooter batteries.

Similar incidents can be found across the country, all linked to the same problem.

“When the lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes are poorly made, overused, overcharged, or used with the wrong charger, they can cause fires, and those fires can be very violent and difficult to put out,” said Consumer Reports’ Ben Preston.

With very little oversight, some companies that make low-quality e-bikes and batteries are finding loopholes to sell their products on e-commerce sites like Amazon. A quick Amazon search shows dozens of e-bikes under $800, which is not coincidental.

“That’s thanks to a trade law unofficially known as the ‘Amazon loophole,’ which allows items under $800 to sort of dodge taxes and regulations that other products might have to go through,” Preston said.

Amazon tells Consumer Reports, “We continuously monitor the products sold in our store for product safety concerns and, when appropriate, remove a product from the store.”

“It’s really up to the consumer to look after their own interests,” Preston said.

If you’re shopping for an e-bike, he says to look for one with a battery that has a UL Certified label. Then follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage, and always use the power adapter and cord supplied by the manufacturer.

Don’t ever leave the battery charging overnight or while you’re not home.

If you need a new battery, buy it from the same manufacturer as your e-bike.

If the battery starts doing anything unusual at any time, like making a hissing sound or smells odd, you should unplug it immediately.

When charging, batteries should be kept away from heat sources, including direct sunlight.