Feisty French bulldog named Ralphie returned to shelter again

We've become pros at writing animal adoption posts. With the adorableness we encounter daily, we have tons of material. Sometimes we can sugar coat the less than desirable traits like- prefers to be an only child. This one stumps us though. We don't actually have too many nice things to say so we're just going to come out with it. - Officials with Niagra SPCA write viral adoption post for "Ralphie."

NIAGARA, N.Y. – Oh Ralphie. The feisty Frenchie that made headlines last month for being a “whole jerk,” according to the animal shelter that featured his adoption, was returned to the shelter again two weeks after his last unsuccessful attempt at a forever home.

“While the adopter had the right household dynamic, Ralphie proved to be more than she could handle. Kudos to her though for making the right decision,” Niagara SPCA officials said of the woman who adopted Ralphie.

Shelter employees said they were able to get in touch with Ralphie’s original owner and, after getting insight in to Ralphie’s behavior, are enrolling him in a training course they jokingly referred to as “How to Train Your Dragon in Six Weeks.”

The shelter’s original adoption post went viral and stated that the 26-pound French bulldog’s “cute face got him whatever he wanted” with his first owners “but their relationship was built on the premise that Ralphie was the boss so things ended abruptly” and he was rehomed.

His second owners surrendered him because he annoyed their other dog but shelter employees think what they actually meant was “Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog,” the original post says.

Niagara SPCA officials said Ralphie is currently in an intensive 6-week board and train program with a dog trainer named Chris while they return to vetting potential adoptive homes.

“Logistically, it may not be feasible for Ralphie’s adopter to live out of the area. We will want the adopter to work with Chris and Ralphie at Chris’s facility and then he will be placed into the home immediately following board and train,” Niagara SPCA officials said.

According to Niagara SPCA, those who should not apply include:

Believers that all Ralphie needs is love. He will totally exploit that.

Those who think our restrictions of no other animals or no kids do not apply to them. Just no. Ralphie has a bite history. You should not want that for your child- 2 legged or 4 (but possibly 3)

Since Ralphie lives in Niagara Falls, New York and needs to be adopted by someone close to home, Texas candidates likely won’t be considered for his adoption but San Antonio shelters have hundreds of cats and dogs available at any given time.

The Animal Defense League, San Antonio Pets Alive!, San Antonio Humane Society and the City Of San Antonio Animal Care Services all have animals available for adoption.

“Generally there are anywhere from 250-350 animals in the shelter at any given time,” ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood told KSAT last month.

If you’re not looking for a long-term commitment you can still help by fostering an animal short-term.

“People who don’t want another companion animal can help by temporarily taking in a pet in need. Fostering helps free up space in shelters, gives pets a leg up on getting adopted by helping them learn what it’s like to be a pet and SAACS provides all supplies, food, vet care etc. FREE,” Norwood said via email.

