A couple of KSAT12 reporters on Tuesday spent the morning at Shepard Middle School in South San ISD to take part in their district’s career day.

SAN ANTONIO – A couple of KSAT12 reporters on Tuesday spent the morning at Shepard Middle School in South San ISD to take part in their district’s career day.

Reporters Max Massey and Sarah Acosta, along with photojournalist Sal Salazar spoke to children from several grade levels on all things television production and the news.

The career day was designed to help children learn about possible careers in the future.

READ MORE: