USAA says Texas is No. 1 for vehicle thefts

Car thefts have increased across the country during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas, including the number of vehicle theft claims, according to USAA.

The San Antonio-based insurance company said that in 2022, USAA members in Texas reported the most vehicle thefts out of any other state.

According to a news release, there was an 8% increase in vehicle thefts from 2021 to 2022. Last year, USAA members reported more than 20,000 vehicles stolen.

Here is USAA’s list of states with the most vehicle claims last year:

Texas California Colorado Washington Florida Georgia Virginia Oregon North Carolina Maryland

These statistics just represent USAA customers.

USAA suggests that drivers never leave their keys inside their vehicles, lock their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, keep valuables out of sight and install an anti-theft or tracking system.

