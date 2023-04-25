Caretaker at supported living center arrested for assaulting autistic patient, records show

An arrest warrant affidavit for Gomez incorrectly stated that he worked at San Antonio State Hospital. KSAT reached out to Texas Health and Human Services and officials confirmed that Gomez actually worked at San Antonio State Supported Living Center. The article has been updated to reflect the correct facility.

SAN ANTONIO – A caretaker at San Antonio State Supported Living Center, has been arrested after police say he assaulted a patient.

Crispin Gomez, 25, has been charged with injury to a disabled person by a facility caretaker for an incident that occurred on March 30 at the San Antonio State Supported Living Center, located at 6711 S New Braunfels Avenue.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gomez was seen entering the room of a patient who is diagnosed with autism.

Video surveillance allegedly shows Gomez close the door with only himself and the patient in the room for approximately two minutes.

When Gomez left the room, the victim was seen on camera with visible injuries to the left side of his neck.

An investigation revealed the victim also had injuries to his chest and back including shoe imprints on his chest that investigators say were the result of Gomez stepping on the victim.

The affidavit states that Gomez was seen wearing black and red Nike shoes, which were later seized after police executed a search warrant at Gomez’s residence.

He is being held at Bexar County Jail on a $40,000 bond. Injury to a disabled person by a facility caretaker is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

KSAT reached out to the Texas Health and Human Services Department for comment and a spokesperson said “we take the safety of those in our care seriously.”