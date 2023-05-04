Student found with gun at NISD’s Warren High School

SAN ANTONIO – A student was found with a gun on the campus of Warren High School Thursday, Northside ISD officials confirmed.

According to a letter sent home by the school’s principal, an administrator saw the student with a vape pen in his hand in a campus restroom and brought the student to the main office.

Administrators and police conducted a search of the student and discovered a firearm in the student’s backpack, the letter reads.

School officials said disciplinary and criminal action was taken against the student and stressed that no threat had been made against the school or students.

NISD has a Safeline that students and parents can call to communicate safety concerns. The number is 210-397-SAFE (7233).