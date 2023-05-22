‘Summer Earn and Learn’ program connects disabled students with employers

Workforce Solutions is creating pathways to employment for students with disabilities with its “Summer Earn and Learn” program.

According to the employment center, people living with a disability have a higher rate of unemployment, which is double the national average.

Workforce Solutions is now partnering with companies across Bexar County looking to hire talented team members, regardless of physical or mental limitations.

Students living with a disability between the ages of 16 to 22 can apply to the no-cost program. When selected, participants will get on-the-job training or work experience with a company for five to eight weeks, with accommodations included.

One teenager living with a disability told KSAT the program helped him get his first job that gave him a life-changing boost in confidence.

Ty Barricklow said he worked at SeaWorld ticketing guests last summer and got more than a paycheck.

“It gave me, like, a whole new experience, like job skills. Life skills,” Barricklow said.

Baricklow enjoyed his time with SeaWorld so much that he re-applied and will be ticketing again this summer.

The program currently has 200 openings and will be accepting applications till June 30.