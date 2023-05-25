San Antonio man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Steven Clay Leifeste, 44, has been wanted on multiple warrants since March 2021.

A San Antonio man has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Steven Clay Leifeste, 44, has been wanted on multiple warrants since March 2021, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Leifeste is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for evading arrest and a probation violation warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle in Bexar County.

In March 2022, another warrant was issued for Leifeste’s arrest in Henderson County for two counts of sexual assault of a child, officials said.

Leifeste in 2012 was convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury/death.

After his conviction, Leifeste was sentenced to four years in confinement in prison, according to DPS.

Leifeste is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall with tattoos on his back and left shoulder, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any tips that help lead to his arrest. All tips are anonymous.

Anyone who has more information on Leifeste’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, through the DPS website or through Facebook.

