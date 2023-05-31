Where, how to vote early for San Antonio City Council runoff election in Districts 1, 7

SAN ANTONIO – Voters in San Antonio City Council Districts 1 and 7 can take advantage of casting an early ballot for the upcoming runoff election.

Voters have from May 30 to June 6 to vote before election day on June 10. Check to see which district you are in here and see polling locations below.

Embattled Councilman Mario Bravo is facing Sukh Kaur in the District 1 race.

Kaur surprised the incumbent in the May 6 Election by capturing 34% of the vote compared to 26% for Bravo.

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff endorsed Kaur, who owns an education consulting company.

Bravo is in a fight to retain his position on the council after a tumultuous past year.

He was censured and received a no-confidence vote from his fellow councilmembers after berating District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval ahead of a budget vote. An independent investigation found that Bravo violated city directives on equal employment opportunity/anti-harassment and violence in the workplace.

Newcomers Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter are battling it out in the District 7 race to replace Sandoval, who resigned from City Council in January, citing growing personal obligations.

Gavito came out on top from a field of six candidates in the May election, receiving 43% of the vote compared to 21% for Rossiter.

She has served on several boards, including VIA, Bexar County Child Welfare and UTSA College of Engineering.

Rossiter is on the board of directors for the Brooks Development Authority and was appointed to the 2022-27 Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks Community Bond Committee by District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda.

You can view a calendar of voting hours and locations below:

