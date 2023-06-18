Police: Son swings, injures dad with machete during argument

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between father and son took a violent turn when a man was injured with a machete early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the cutting just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of Lorene.

Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old man with a cut to his left ankle. He told them he and his son were arguing when his son grabbed a machete and swung at him.

The man told officers his 36-year-old son, Matthew Randall Sanchez Levario Jr., was still locked inside the home.

SAPD was able to get Levario into custody without incident.

He has since been booked with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $60,000 bond.