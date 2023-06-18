85º

Man hospitalized after being shot at in apparent road rage incident, SAPD says

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD
SAPD responds to shooting in the 8000 block of Bander Road on June 18, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at in an apparent road rage incident on the city’s Northwest Side Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

Police at the scene said a 36-year-old man had gotten into a road rage incident with someone in a dark-colored sedan.

During the incident, the suspect pulled a gun and fired, striking the man.

SAPD said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

