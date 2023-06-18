Man hospitalized after being shot at in apparent road rage incident, SAPD says

SAPD responds to shooting in the 8000 block of Bander Road on June 18, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at in an apparent road rage incident on the city’s Northwest Side Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Bandera Road.

Police at the scene said a 36-year-old man had gotten into a road rage incident with someone in a dark-colored sedan.

During the incident, the suspect pulled a gun and fired, striking the man.

SAPD said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.