San Antonio man found guilty of killing his aunt in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been convicted of killing his aunt in 2019.

Michael Phipps was found guilty of murder and manslaughter on Thursday in the 399th District Court. The sentencing phase of his trial starts on Thursday afternoon.

Phipps was on trial for killing Becky Ibarra, 65, on June 4, 2019.

In court on Wednesday, the jury viewed an interrogation video in which Phipps said the killing was in self-defense and an accident.

In the video, Phipps told police over and over that “I didn’t mean for it to happen.”

Phipps explained to police that Ibarra had a history of bullying him and his mother, who both lived with his grandmother.

“She will push you and put her hands on your,” Phipps said. “Becky is a large woman and takes martial arts.”

On the day of her death, Phipps said that Ibarra came over and was trying to take a money card away from his mother.

Phipps said that he tried to tell Ibarra to stop when he said she attacked him and pinned him against a table.

It was at that point Phipps said that he took his gun out of his pocket and he claims the hammer got caught in his pocket and that as they continued to struggle it accidentally went off.

“I didn’t shoot Becky,” Phipps said. “I felt like I was defending myself and my mom.”

Before the video was shown to the jury, forensic pathologist Dr. Samantha Evans took the stand.

Evans conducted the autopsy on Ibarra and said she died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The bullet stayed lodged inside Ibarra and Evans said it tore a part of her heart and caused her death.

