SAPD: Woman shot, man on the run after argument leads to shooting

SAPD responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. on July 2, 2023 in the 400 block of East Southcross.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who shot a woman during an argument on the city’s Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Southcross.

Police said a man and a woman in their 40s were arguing when the man pulled a gun. That’s when the woman slapped the gun down and was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the man fled the scene before officers arrived. A search is underway.