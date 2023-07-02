87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD: Woman shot, man on the run after argument leads to shooting

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Southcross

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
SAPD responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. on July 2, 2023 in the 400 block of East Southcross. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who shot a woman during an argument on the city’s Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Southcross.

Police said a man and a woman in their 40s were arguing when the man pulled a gun. That’s when the woman slapped the gun down and was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the man fled the scene before officers arrived. A search is underway.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email