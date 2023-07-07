Have you seen him? SAPD searches for missing 71-year-old man

Edward Lee Chase was last seen July 4 in 3400 block of Pollydale Drive

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have issued an Endangered Missing Alert for the disappearance of a 71-year-old man.

Edward Lee Chase was last seen on July 4, in the 3400 block of Pollydale Drive. Police say he may be using an alias, like Avlie Chase or Elva Lee Chase.

Chase is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a weight of 145 pounds and brown eyes. He has black, graying curly ear-top length hair and was wearing a black baseball cap, a gray long sleeve shirt, blue basketball shorts, white champion slides, a gray blanket, a blue Minecraft blanket and a medical bracelet, SAPD said.

Additionally, police say Chase has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.