Preservation Race to educate San Antonio youth on history, architecture

Participants from last year's Preservation Race. This year's event will take place at the Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair on Saturday, Aug. 5.

SAN ANTONIO – Elementary-age students will soon have the chance to channel their inner superheroes and participate in the Amazing Preservation Race for Kids, the ultimate urban adventure scavenger hunt for kids.

Put on by the City of San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation, the race utilizes a family-friendly scavenger hunt that explores San Antonio’s history and architecture.

Additionally, the race is place-focused, wherein kids and their families can learn about the importance of the location the race is held at.

This year’s location is Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair.

Racers will be given a passport with a map leading them on a series of interactive challenges, including an archaeological dig, tower building and a gondola race.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Registration is now open.

The cost is $5 per child.

To register for this year’s race, click here.