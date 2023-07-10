90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Preservation Race to educate San Antonio youth on history, architecture

This year’s location is Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair.

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: KSATKids, San Antonio, History, Education, Preservation Race
Participants from last year's Preservation Race. This year's event will take place at the Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair on Saturday, Aug. 5. (City of San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation)

SAN ANTONIO – Elementary-age students will soon have the chance to channel their inner superheroes and participate in the Amazing Preservation Race for Kids, the ultimate urban adventure scavenger hunt for kids.

Put on by the City of San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation, the race utilizes a family-friendly scavenger hunt that explores San Antonio’s history and architecture.

Additionally, the race is place-focused, wherein kids and their families can learn about the importance of the location the race is held at.

This year’s location is Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair.

Racers will be given a passport with a map leading them on a series of interactive challenges, including an archaeological dig, tower building and a gondola race.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Registration is now open.

The cost is $5 per child.

To register for this year’s race, click here.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email