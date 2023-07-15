New Braunfels YMCA closes its doors, residents looking for answers

The closure leaves those in the growing community with limited options for recreation facilities and pool exercises.

Friday marked the closing of the New Braunfels Family YMCA. The decision left many in the area upset and confused as to why.

“I had no idea it was the last day, so I’m very disappointed,” said Patricia Benitez, a YMCA member.

Tobie Cattarin, another member, added, “Sad about them leaving, I want to say ‘come back, stay here … stay with New Braunfels.’”

“This is the perfect location to workout for this area and the only facility on this side of town. The most comparable (facility) is probably Das Rec, but with New Braunfels Traffic and everything, it’s gotten to be a much longer trip. So, it’s probably 20-25 minutes over there,” Cattarin said.

The YMCA’s closure means more than just a nearly hour-long, round-trip commute to a gym. It limits the number of places for aquatic exercise and rehab.

“I really have to be in the water because I’ve had bone-on-bone knees for 15 years. I spend an hour and a half walking in the water; I can’t walk on land for five minutes,” said Bonnye Manning, a New Braunfels resident.

Veronica Wong-Rizo, senior VP chief experience officer with the YMCA Greater San Antonio, tells us studies showed the facility’s operations weren’t sustainable.

“The lack of the facility that we were in didn’t quite lend itself to continue to expand our programs to attract what the Y is known for -- families, children, and youth,” said Wong-Rizo.

Wong-Rizo said the YMCA will still offer a summer day camp at a local church and after-school programs at area schools this fall.

The YMCA will do so without its own physical space.