Spurs close out Summer League with 98-94 victory over Thunder

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-94 on Sunday, winning their final game of the Las Vegas 2K24 Summer League.

Forwards Dominick Barlow and Julian Champagnie, along with guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, did not play, but the team still saw four players score in double figures.

The Spurs took an early lead 17-9 and then led through the third quarter, 80-71. The Thunder, thanks to guard Jared Butler’s 31 points, would tie the game at 84 and then again at 91 in the fourth, but the Silver and Black, despite a cold shooting night from deep, eventually held on for the victory.

The win means San Antonio closes out its Summer League schedule at 5-2 overall, winning three games in Las Vegas and two in Sacramento.

San Antonio was led by Erik Stevenson’s 23 points and seven rebounds. He made four three-pointers but only shot 7-23 from the field for the game. Center Charles Bediako had 17 points, 11 rebounds, second-round pick Sidy Cissoko had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and former Texas Longhorn guard Sir’Jabari Rice had 13 points and four steals for the Spurs.

Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama was not in attendance for game, as the Spurs are giving him a chance to rest and reset, before training camp in early October and then the start of the 82-game regular season.