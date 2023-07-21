Home burned to the ground, flames spread to nearby structures north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A home burned to the ground as flames spread to two other houses on Friday morning north of downtown San Antonio, according to SAFD.

The fire started at around 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Poplar St., not far from North Flores Street.

Neighbors told KSAT that the homes were vacant. So far, there are no reported injuries.

One home was completely destroyed, and the extent of damage to the other two homes is unknown at this time.

More than a dozen fire units responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the 800 block of W. Poplar St. (KSAT)

