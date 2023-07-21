78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Home burned to the ground, flames spread to nearby structures north of downtown

Fire started in the 800 block of W. Poplar St.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A home burned to the ground as flames spread to two other houses on Friday morning north of downtown San Antonio, according to SAFD.

The fire started at around 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Poplar St., not far from North Flores Street.

Neighbors told KSAT that the homes were vacant. So far, there are no reported injuries.

One home was completely destroyed, and the extent of damage to the other two homes is unknown at this time.

More than a dozen fire units responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the 800 block of W. Poplar St. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter