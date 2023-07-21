Man stabbed during fight just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during a fight late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, just north of downtown.

According to police, a fight broke out in a parking lot and a man was stabbed. The victim ran across the street to a nearby convenience store, where he was eventually found by officers.

Police said they don’t exactly know why the altercation happened. Three people have since been taken in for questioning.

The man stabbed was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.