96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Firefighter injured while battling flames of attic fire at Northwest Side home, SAFD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Northwest Side, Fire, SAFD
SAFD responds to fire in the 3800 block of Willowbrook Drive (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter is recovering after he was injured while responding to a fire on the city’s Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Sunday morning, five stations responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Willowbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the stairs of the two-story home had burned out, leaving crews unable to access the second floor.

Firefighters went defensive and took control of the fire with handlines inside the house.

Officials say the home was vacant as it was undergoing construction, which they believe led to a delayed response time.

One firefighter was minorly injured. He is expected to be okay, and a pre-cautionary write-up will be given to monitor the injury.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email