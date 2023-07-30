Firefighter injured while battling flames of attic fire at Northwest Side home, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire in the 3800 block of Willowbrook Drive

SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter is recovering after he was injured while responding to a fire on the city’s Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Sunday morning, five stations responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Willowbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the stairs of the two-story home had burned out, leaving crews unable to access the second floor.

Firefighters went defensive and took control of the fire with handlines inside the house.

Officials say the home was vacant as it was undergoing construction, which they believe led to a delayed response time.

One firefighter was minorly injured. He is expected to be okay, and a pre-cautionary write-up will be given to monitor the injury.