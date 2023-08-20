Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 90 late Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of US Highway 90 West.

According to police, the man was traveling eastbound in the main lanes of the highway when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the bike. That’s when, police say, the motorcyclist hit the left guardrail and was thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist in the crash struck a metal beam, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a hemet.

The man killed has not yet been identified.