Nail Salon murder trial: Sister’s testimony exposes details of business dispute that turned deadly

SAN ANTONIO – Family drama between siblings played out in court as the punishment phase of the Kiet Nguyen murder trial continues.

Nguyen, who pleaded guilty on Monday, fatally shot his brother-in-law, Ryan Vo, on July 5, 2021.

In court on Wednesday, Nguyen’s sister, who is Vo’s wife, took the witness stand.

Stacey Nguyen explained that while she had a partnership with her brother to work with her at the new nail salon, she said he was never an owner of it.

Testimony earlier this week revealed that Kiet Nguyen was upset that he didn’t get his share of the business and was owed money after he paid for advertising, supplies and his work as a nail technician at the salon.

Stacey Nguyen said her brother was paid but didn’t give no specific dates and also commented how her husband handled a lot of the finances.

She did deny that her brother never paid over $20,000 in business expenses and that he was always aware of the agreement that the partnership was between them both as well as with her husband.

Some of what Stacey Nguyen said during testimony was challenged as another brother and their mother took the stand for the defense.

Both Vu Nguyen and Thuy Nguyen told the jury that they knew about the partnership from the beginning and that at no point was Ryan Vo was to be involved in the partnership.

Vu Nguyen said his brother made it clear to their sister he would partner with her if her husband had nothing to do with it. He even said that he spoke to his sister about letting Kiet Nguyen out and helping pay his share.

“I just wanted Stacey to treat him fair and let him go,” Vu Nguyen said.

Testimony will continue Thursday and the jury is expected to deliberate on Friday.

Nguyen is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

