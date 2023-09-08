Man arrested when altercation ends in stabbing on East Side

One man was taken to the hospital and another man was detained following a stabbing on the East Side on Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to a hospital and another man was arrested following a stabbing on the East Side on Thursday night.

San Antonio police said the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between two men before 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Rice Road.

A 31-year-old man punched a 51-year-old man in the face and then stabbed him in the torso, police said. The victim went outside to the street to call for help.

Paramedics arrived and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was not identified, was still in the house and was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify to a police officer with a Texas warrant, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: