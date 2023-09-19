Portion of Interstate 10 east of San Antonio will have alternating closures this week

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 just east of San Antonio will have alternating closures this week due to construction.

The closures for bridge work will affect the main lanes of the highway, in both directions, at FM 1518 — near Schertz city line.

The closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following days:

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Eastbound main lanes

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Westbound main lanes

Thursday, Sept. 21: Eastbound main lanes

Schertz police said drivers may expect delays in their morning commute.

Throughout the week, other roads around the San Antonio area will be closed due to ongoing projects.

See some of the closures taking place this week in the video below.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.