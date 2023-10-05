Suspected carjacker unable to drive stick shift, is grazed by bullet shot by victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected carjacker was unable to drive a stick shift and was shot by the victim while trying to flee early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Observation Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, a carjacker had stolen a vehicle and had to ditch it a few feet away because he couldn’t drive the standard transmission.

Police said while the man ran to another suspect’s vehicle, the victim pulled out a gun and started shooting at them. That’s when, police say, the suspect in the passenger seat was grazed in the head by a bullet that went through the headrest of the car.

SAPD said the suspect eventually made it home, where their family called emergency crews. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspected carjacker left behind his own vehicle at the scene.

Police did not say what charges the man potentially faces.