5K/10K at Palo Alto College honors late student, supports athletes through scholarships

In a heartfelt tribute to honor a courageous athlete, Palo Alto College proudly announces the Paloween Hustle 5k/10k Run in Honor of Samantha Tapia, scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023.

Registration for the Paloween Hustle 5k/10k is now open. To register, click here.

This event will not only celebrate the life and memory of Tapia, a promising student and athlete who left this world far too soon, but also aims to create a lasting legacy through a scholarship endowment for student-athletes.

Tapia, a resilient freshman at Palo Alto College, left a lasting impact on the campus community. She was an avid runner and won cross-country titles as a Burbank High School student-athlete. While representing the PAC cross country team in a meet against Trinity University on Sept. 1, 1998, she collapsed due to a medical condition. She passed away a few days later at Santa Rosa Hospital.

The Paloween Hustle 5k/10k will be a day filled with remembrance, unity and celebration of Tapia’s life. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join as the PAC community comes together to honor her memory. The event will feature a picturesque route that winds through some of PAC’s most scenic areas, providing an opportunity for reflection and camaraderie.

This memorial event holds a more profound purpose beyond commemoration. Proceeds from the Paloween Hustle 5k/10k will be used to establish a scholarship endowment dedicated to supporting student-athletes in their pursuit of higher education. In keeping with Tapia’s passion for running and dedication to academic excellence, this scholarship will provide deserving athletes with the financial assistance they need to achieve their dreams.

PAC invites local businesses, organizations and community members to support this noble cause by participating in the 5k/10k run or by donating. These generous contributions will help the college create a lasting legacy that will continue to uplift and inspire the next generation of student-athletes.

