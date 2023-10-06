UTSA welcomes largest freshman class in university’s history

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that it has set a record with its largest freshman class in the university’s history.

UTSA said nearly 6,000 first-year students enrolled this semester, a 3% increase from the previous fall.

“More and more students are choosing UTSA online and on-campus to create their bold futures,” Heather Shipley UTSA’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs said. “Our continued growth is a testament to the dedication of the university’s exceptional faculty and staff to make UTSA an innovative place to live, learn, work and discover.”

The university said data shows that undergraduate students are also taking 3.8% more semester credit hours, compared to the fall of 2022. Students are now encouraged to take more classes each semester, since students who take at least 15 semester credit hours continuously each fall and spring semester have higher GPAs, graduate faster, enter the workforce quicker and start earning a salary sooner, according to the university.

The average time to get a degree for students at UTSA is almost four-and-a-half years.

UTSA currently offers 176 degree programs, including six that are new this year.

The top five most popular academic programs chosen by incoming students include biology, business studies, exploratory studies (which provides students an opportunity to explore various majors and career options), psychology and computer science, the university said.