SAPD: Driver dies after losing control, rolling over in Northeast Side crash

San Antonio police respond to rollover crash off I-35 on October 14, 2023.

A driver is dead, and several others are injured after an overnight rollover crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 9400 block of IH-35 North access road.

Police said a speeding driver in an SUV lost control while turning a curve and rolled over several times off the highway.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car, said SAPD.

Officials said the front and back seat passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No criminal charges are pending in this case.