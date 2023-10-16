Adopt an animal for free during October at Animal Defense League

Hazel and Egg Roll are available for adoption at the Animal Defense League.

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League is hosting its “Fall In Love” adoption special through October.

During the month, adoption fees will be waived for certain cats and dogs. To view a list of adoptable animals included in the “Fall In Love” special, click here.

Adoptions from ADL include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, internal and external parasite treatment, a bag of food and more.

People can adopt at the following ADL locations:

Nacogdoches Campus at 11300 Nacogdoches Road.

Paul Jolly Campus at 210 Tuleta Drive.

The locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

