BCSO searching for 17-year-old accused of shooting at wrong home, killing woman

Isaac Gonzales, 17, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO said. Authorities believe he is aware of his active warrants and is evading law enforcement.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say killed an innocent woman and injured another during a drive-by shooting in October 2022.

Isaac Gonzales, 17, is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO said. Authorities believe he is aware of his active warrants and is evading law enforcement.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

According to BCSO, teen suspects targeted the wrong house.

Novita Brazil, 25, was shot in the face as she was working on her computer in her bedroom. She was killed almost instantly, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Another woman — an Airbnb tenant who had just arrived at the home the night before — suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

About 100 rounds were fired at the home from a number of different weapons.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find one white, four-door vehicle speeding away from the area.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle a short time later near Highway 151 and Acme Road.

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were taken into custody that morning and later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Days later, three more teens were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm.

BCSO previously identified one of the suspects as Johnny Bermea. He was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, and he is awaiting indictment, records show.

Since the shooting, Gonzales has been certified to stand trial as an adult, BCSO. His warrants were issued on Oct. 20.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or 911 in the case of an emergency. Gonzales is believed to be armed and dangerous.